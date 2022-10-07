Whitby to host Krampus Run again - see where parade route is and what else is going on

What started off as a family-friendly interpretation of the Austrian tradition has developed to include local history and folklore.

There are more attractions this year in addition to the Parade which starts at 3.30pm from The Bandstand with the finale at the Whalebones.

Mr Fox the fire performers will also be appearing at Dock End.

Creatures on the Krampus Run in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

The Krampus Ball takes place in the evening at the Met Lounge and Ballroom, with the line-up including visionary artist/writer and musician Katie Metcalfe, RED MEAT and Westenra.

Tickets are £15 plus booking fee – Visit Ticketweb at https://tinyurl.com/5FBD9HRD to book.

Activities will be taking place through the day at the Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street and on Sunday December 4, there will be appearances on the east side of Whitby with the horse race and games on the Abbey Headland in the afternoon, linked with Whitby Brewery.

The main event raises funds for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary and all ticket sales from the charity ball go to St Catherine’s Hospice.

The Krampus Run in Whitby.

Organisers Elaine Edmunds and Laurence Mitchell said: “The focus will be on bringing the community together and supporting local businesses with a different experience to a commercialised high street Christmas.

"It’s important to continue with this, especially in the months to come where we are planning a sustainable event where everyone can join in without the worry of expense.”

Expect to see exciting additions to the Parade with a cohort of magical beasts that have been made in ongoing weekly community workshops thanks to funding from Two Ridings Community Fund and the Woodsmith Foundation (Sirius Minerals) in collaboration with the Mens’ Shed.

All welcome to join in with these, whatever level of experience. The sessions take place at Eskmouth Scout Hall on Wednesdays from 10.30am.

Watch out for the dragon or as it should be known The Whitby Wyrm created in the community workshops.