Whitby Town Council with the Friends of Pannett Park are hosting the event on Sunday May 7, from 11am to 3pm, which aims to be a happy family event, very similar to last year’s Picnic in the Park to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

People wishing to attend the picnic should bring their own packed lunch.

There will be various family activities on site such as Splat the Rat, treasure hunt, crafts etc.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee fun at Whitby's Pannett Park. picture: Richard Ponter

There will also be a plant stall, with all proceeds from sales going to the Community Fridge in Whitby, who will also be in attendance.

What are you doing to mark the Coronation of King Charles III? Do you have any parties or events in the pipeline?

