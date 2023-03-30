News you can trust since 1882
Whitby to host Picnic in the Park event to mark Coronation of King Charles III

The coronation of King Charles III in Whitby is being marked with a special Lunch in the Park event.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST

Whitby Town Council with the Friends of Pannett Park are hosting the event on Sunday May 7, from 11am to 3pm, which aims to be a happy family event, very similar to last year’s Picnic in the Park to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

People wishing to attend the picnic should bring their own packed lunch.

There will be various family activities on site such as Splat the Rat, treasure hunt, crafts etc.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee fun at Whitby's Pannett Park. picture: Richard Ponter
There will also be a plant stall, with all proceeds from sales going to the Community Fridge in Whitby, who will also be in attendance.

What are you doing to mark the Coronation of King Charles III? Do you have any parties or events in the pipeline?

Email [email protected] to tell us what you’re up to on the historic day.

