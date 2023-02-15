The festival – a whole weekend of activities and events for all the family, for enthusiasts and professionals, most of them free – will take place on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11.

Its main location will be Whitby Museum, this year celebrating its bicentenary and in Pannett Park, but there will be events across the whole of the town.

Festival director Dr Liam Herringshaw said: “The festival will feature walks, talks, and tons of family-friendly events and entertainment.

Steve Cousins, also known as The Rock Showman, will be the Yorkshire Fossil Festival ringmaster in Whitby. ©Tony Bartholomew

"Visitors are invited to bring their own fossils to test the experts, work with palaeo-artists to bring ancient creatures back to life, and get their favourite rocks cut and polished to take home!”

Roger Osborne, curator of geology at Whitby Museum, added: "We’re really thrilled to be celebrating the museum’s bicentenary with this wonderful festival.

"It’s great to be able to show off our famous fossil collection and all the other treasures in Whitby Museum.”

Steve Cousins, also known as The Rock Showman, was the master of ceremonies of last year’s festival, at Scarborough Spa in September, and will return this year as festival ringmaster, along with his award-winning Let’s Circus team.

Roger Osborne, curator of geology at Whitby Museum (left) and Yorkshire Fossil Festival director Dr Liam Herringshaw at Whitby Museum. © Tony Bartholomew / Turnstone Media

And on the Saturday evening, the event will go nocturnal for the first time, with entertainers and educators set free among the fascinating exhibits in Whitby Museum.

The 2023 Yorkshire Fossil Festival is organised by Whitby Museum, Scarborough Museums and Galleries, and Let's Circus, with funding from the Palaeontological Association and the Yorkshire Geological Society.

Visit: https://yorkshirefossilfestival.co.uk and www.scarboroughmuseumsandgalleries.org.uk for more.