Whitby to welcome Goth Weekend and Tomorrow's Ghosts festivals - see what's happening at both events

Old school friends Jackie Stewart, Lesley Marsh and Trish Robinson meet up on Church Street for Whitby Goth weekend. Picture Tony Johnson

Whitby Goth Festival, which began as just a small gathering of friends back in 1994 and has grown enormously to become one of the world’s premier Goth events, is back, running this year from October 28 to 30.

Events kick off on the evening of Thursday October 27, at Whitby’s Abbey Wharf, with a charity fundraiser of rock and metal with DJ Jason, while the same man is spinning the discs the following evening with Heavier Than a Heavy Thing – industrial nu wave and metal.

Burty’s Big Stick of Rock, Glam rock and metal is the musical entertainment at Abbey Wharf on the Saturday night, while DJs Burty and Jason will host an epic ‘rock-off’ on the Sunday evening.

Balaam, appearing in Whitby as part of Tomorrow's Ghosts festival. Simon Drake Photography.

Abbey Wharf events run from 7pm to 1am with free entry.

The alternative festival features the ever-popular bizarre bazaar which runs over the weekend at Whitby Leisure Centre.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival will return to between Friday October 28 and Sunday October 30, covering music to markets, performance to literature.

Some of the finest gothic and alternative sounds from across Europe and the USA will descend on the town.

Fields of the Nephilim, due to appear on stage at Whitby Pavilion.

Headlining at Whitby Pavilion on the Friday night will be original goth rock messiahs Fields of the Nephilim while on the Saturday night, the headline honours will be left to The Loveless, comprising 80s pop star Marc Almond (Soft Cell), Neal X (guitarist of Sigue Sigue Sputnik), plus Mat Hector and Ben Ellis (Iggy Pop’s rhythm section) and James Beaumont.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts will also be throwing post-gig parties late into the night across the weekend.

Welcoming two of goth’s northern DJ powerhouses to Whitby, Carpe Noctum and Planet X will be resurrecting goth classics on Friday and Saturday respectively.

For the first time in 2022, Tomorrow’s Ghosts will be teaming up with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, the charity set up following the death of the 20-year-old – who loved coming to Whitby for Goth weekends – in a hate-related crime.