Whitby Town Council pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's long and eventful life
Whitby Town Council has paid tribute to the Queen’s long and eventful life.
Speaking on the Town Council Facebook page, Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild said: “Our thoughts as a town council, on behalf of the people of Whitby, are with the Royal Family at this sad time.
“Her Majesty has been the foundation of our country throughout my lifetime and she achieved an unprecedented seventy years as Queen – an event which brought together our nation in celebration this summer.
"I think we can all reflect on the values of public service and stability that she has offered us as Queen and Princess for more than 80 years.
“My sadness is with our new King and the wider Royal Family because the loss of a parent, grandparent or great-grandparent accentuates the personal loss amid this time of national mourning.
"We will pause at this time to mark the passing of the Queen with gratitude for a long and eventful life.”