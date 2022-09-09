News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Whitby Town Council pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's long and eventful life

Whitby Town Council has paid tribute to the Queen’s long and eventful life.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:01 am

Speaking on the Town Council Facebook page, Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild said: “Our thoughts as a town council, on behalf of the people of Whitby, are with the Royal Family at this sad time.

“Her Majesty has been the foundation of our country throughout my lifetime and she achieved an unprecedented seventy years as Queen – an event which brought together our nation in celebration this summer.

"I think we can all reflect on the values of public service and stability that she has offered us as Queen and Princess for more than 80 years.

Whitby Mayor Linda Wild and Julie Davies on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party in the park. 221842b

Most Popular

“My sadness is with our new King and the wider Royal Family because the loss of a parent, grandparent or great-grandparent accentuates the personal loss amid this time of national mourning.

"We will pause at this time to mark the passing of the Queen with gratitude for a long and eventful life.”

Elizabeth IIQueenFacebookWhitby