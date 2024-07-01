Whitby Town Council to discuss paddling pool cleanliness after residents raise concerns

Whitby Paddling Pool on West Cliff - Image:Google Maps

Concerns have been raised about the cleanliness of Whitby’s paddling pool after residents said it was ‘left dirty’.

The state of Whitby’s paddling pool has also been raised with North Yorkshire Council after residents said it should be “cleaned and opened”.

Following a Whitby Town Council meeting last month, council officers replied to say that the paddling pool is “left with a small amount of water in over winter so that skaters and skateboards are deterred from using it, as such activity can damage the surface”.

The resort’s paddling pool was revamped last year using more than £800,000 of Project Sunshine funding allocated by the former Scarborough Borough Council.

The public realm improvements saw the West Cliff Cliff paddling pool’s lining refurbished.

North Yorkshire Council elaborated on the reasons for leaving water in the pool over winter.

A council officer said: “Leaving water in also reduces the risk of frost causing the lining to split, as when trapped water freezes, it can pop outdoor pool liners and paintwork – unfortunately, I’ve seen this first hand in my experience in leisure.”

They added: “The pool was cleaned, prepared and commissioned for the first May bank holiday weekend which coincides with the seasonal staffing on the beach, who also look after the paddling pool.

“It’s a shame the weather wasn’t on our side for that weekend or this recent one either, but the paddling pool was up and running.”

Whitby Town Council will hold its next full meeting on Tuesday, July 2 at the Pannett Art Gallery.