Whitby Town fan bungee jumps 120ft from top of Larpool Viaduct in fundraiser for club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Whitby Town supporter overcame his fear of heights to raise more than £400 for the club – by bungee jumping 120ft from the top of Larpool Viaduct.

Blues fan Richard Hansell, 48, who has his own taxi firm Hansell’s Taxis, said: “I’d never done it before, I did it to raise money for the club.

"My wife Julie bought me it last year for my birthday and they were trying to raise money for the pitch.

"I thought I'd try to help them out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Hansell at the top of Larpool Viaduct ready to take the plunge!

"I thought it would be worse than it was as I'm scared of heights.

"I’ve been following a bloke on TV who was talking about positivity and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.

"I got up there, there was a lass crying and a lad whose legs were shaking and he was saying 'I can't do it' but they pushed him off!

"He told me there were three ways - you can jump, you can fall or we can give you a nudge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Hansell takes the plunge off the top of the viaduct in a fundraiser for Whitby Town FC.

"I stood on the platform and he said the best way is to jump.

"He counted me down from three and got to two and I launched myself.

"I think you should everything once, that's my mentality.”

Richard’s daredevil venture has raised around £400 towards Whitby Town’s £30,000 Pitch Perfect fundraiser to replace their pitch.

The Blues campaign was launched after 11 games had been called off last season, nine of them due to a waterlogged playing surface.