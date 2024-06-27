Whitby Town fan bungee jumps 120ft from top of Larpool Viaduct in fundraiser for club
Blues fan Richard Hansell, 48, who has his own taxi firm Hansell’s Taxis, said: “I’d never done it before, I did it to raise money for the club.
"My wife Julie bought me it last year for my birthday and they were trying to raise money for the pitch.
"I thought I'd try to help them out.
"I thought it would be worse than it was as I'm scared of heights.
"I’ve been following a bloke on TV who was talking about positivity and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.
"I got up there, there was a lass crying and a lad whose legs were shaking and he was saying 'I can't do it' but they pushed him off!
"He told me there were three ways - you can jump, you can fall or we can give you a nudge.
"I stood on the platform and he said the best way is to jump.
"He counted me down from three and got to two and I launched myself.
"I think you should everything once, that's my mentality.”
Richard’s daredevil venture has raised around £400 towards Whitby Town’s £30,000 Pitch Perfect fundraiser to replace their pitch.
The Blues campaign was launched after 11 games had been called off last season, nine of them due to a waterlogged playing surface.
The club is launching a bid to lay a new sand-based pitch instead of the current clay-based surface.