Whitby Town Football Club spread Christmas cheer with Foodbank 4 Whitby donations
As much as there has been little action on the pitch recently due to wintry weather, Whitby Town Football Club’s community work off the pitch has continued.
Club Chairman Ivor Homer and Commercial Manager Paul Connolly met with Chris Taylor from Whitby Foodbank to hand over supporter donations ahead of Christmas.
Supporters were able to donate suitable items at their fixture with Hyde United, as well as being able to call in to the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on non-matchdays.
The club – which plays in the Northern Premier League, also topped up the amount themselves with a substantial food donation to help support those most in need in the community at this time of the year.
Whitby Town have given a heartfelt thanks to all supporters who have generously donated to the Food Bank, and reiterated their stance of being proud as ever to support the community of Whitby and the surrounding area.