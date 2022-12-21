Club Chairman Ivor Homer and Commercial Manager Paul Connolly met with Chris Taylor from Whitby Foodbank to hand over supporter donations ahead of Christmas.

Supporters were able to donate suitable items at their fixture with Hyde United, as well as being able to call in to the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground on non-matchdays.

The club – which plays in the Northern Premier League, also topped up the amount themselves with a substantial food donation to help support those most in need in the community at this time of the year.

Pictured from left: Chris Taylor from Whitby Foodbank, Whitby Town Commercial Manager, Paul Connolly and Whitby Town Chairman, Ivor Homer.