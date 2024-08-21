Whitby Town Football Club to host second annual John Hunter Shield charity match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby Town Football Club is to host the John Hunter Shield charity football match on Friday August 30.

The second annual shield sees Team MND attempt to defend the shield against Goldsborough FC in the match, which kicks off at 7pm.

The shield was kindly donated by Whitby athlete John Hunter himself before he passed away.

Mr Hunter had been suffering with Motor Neurone Disease.

People are asked to donate what they can, visit www.justgiving.com/page/harryschofield-7in7 or pay via cash donations on the day.