Whitby Town Mayor's New Year message - 'new authority must embrace and serve Whitby'

As Town Mayor of Whitby and on behalf of the town council, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in Whitby and everyone that loves Whitby a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

By Cllr Linda Wild, Mayor of Whitby
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 1:51pm

This year I have talked to people all over the UK and all over the World who express their deep love for Whitby, even if sometimes it feels less well thought of closer to home.

For so many services and businesses, we are on the edge - easily overlooked or forgotten.

But those services and businesses are on the edge too – of a difficult economy and on the long march back to post-pandemic normality.

Whitby Town Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild, with her copy of the Whitby Gazette at the City of Stanley, Falkland Islands.
We see it with health services like community dentists, where our location seems to work against us as much as we see shops and banks closing, or about to close, around us.

Next year brings a new unitary authority for North Yorkshire.

I want to see it embrace and serve Whitby with as much significance as pictures of Whitby get in its publicity material – which is a lot.

We need that extended to health and emergency services and to public transport, with an equally engaged mayoral authority covering North Yorkshire and York that works for us too.

It's been a unique year: a Platinum send off to our nation’s pre-eminent Queen; a new King and three Prime Ministers.

It’s a noticeable contrast between the dignity of state – in which Whitby played its part and the chaos of modern-day government – from which a wholesome distance is not a disadvantage.

Let’s be confident we stay happy, healthy and well connected in 2023.

