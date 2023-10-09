Whitby Town Poll: here are the results of questions about Town Deal projects and town council resignations
These were the results
Should the present members of Whitby Town Council resign en masse to facilitate the democratic election, by ballot, of a fully mandated representative town council for Whitby?
Yes 225, no 73
Should Whitby Town Council petition the Department for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities to halt and re-examine the Whitby Town Deal Board project to regenerate the Market Place and to restrict the project to the renovation of the Old Town Hall?
Yes 262, no 42
Should Whitby Town Council petition the Department for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities to halt and re-examine, in consultation with Whitby residents, the Whitby Town Deal Board project to build a maritime training hub on Endeavour Wharf?
Yes 247, no 56
Electorate: 10,103, papers verified: 310, turnout: 3.07%.
