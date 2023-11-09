Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues have just enjoyed their best FA Cup run in 20 years, making their way to the first round proper of the competition, putting in a creditable effort in defeat away to League On outfit Bristol Rovers.

The lights switch-on takes place at 7.55pm on the first night of the festival, which runs in Whitby from Friday November 17 to Sunday November 19.

Browse more than 40 stalls on the Christmas Market featuring a wide range of stalls, some old favourites, new faces and a great selection of foods from around the world.

Whitby Town Football Club skipper Dan Rowe is switching on the town's Christmas lights. picture: Brian Murfield.

This takes place on the front Marina car park off Langborne Road.