In May 1997, the Blues defeated North Ferriby 3-0 in the FA Vase final at Wembley, in front of 6,000 jubilant supporters who made the trip south.

Whitby also contested the 1965 Amateur Cup final, at Wembley, in the club’s only other visit to the national stadium, losing to Hendon.

On Saturday, at Whitby’s final home game of the season, at home to Gainsborough Trinity, the surviving ‘65 stars and most of the ‘97 squad, including boss at the time, Harry Dunn, were part of the celebration with supporters able to chat to them.

Whitby Town's Wembley sides - the surviving members from 1965 and most of the 1997 squad pictured together, with club representatives and Town Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild. Picture: Brian Murfield.

Committee member Martin Hart, one of the organisers of Saturday’s reunion, said it was an excellent day all round, with more than 500 attending.

“It was really good, they all thoroughly enjoyed it, and we tried to give them all a really good day out.

“We have already had quite a bit of feedback from people to say how much they enjoyed themselves.”

Evening entertainment was provided in the club house by Harry Hailey, who put on a good show, said Mr Hart.

Whitby Town FC leading scorer for 2021-22, Jacob Hazel, with all-time top scorer Paul Pitman. Picture: Brian Murfield.

“I’d like to thank all concerned for their contributions and help to make it a special day,” he added.

The Blues have had an eventful season, just missing out on the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

Whitby Town FC captains present and past: Dan Rowe, Eddie Barker (1965) and Neil Hodgson (1997). Picture: Brian Murfield.

Whitby Town goalkeepers past and present: Neville Pybus, David Campbell, Shane Bland and Dennis Wheeler. Picture: Brian Murfield.