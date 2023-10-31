Whitby walled garden volunteers celebrate photo competition award-winning entries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition was designed to highlight and showcase the work of community groups across York and North Yorkshire.

People were invited to send photographs that illustrated the people of our region, the vibrancy and the energy showing the vital work that community groups do.

The Walled Garden volunteers welcomed the High Sheriff to Whitby and to show off the garden and describe their work and plans.

Christine Wilson with her photo of the garden which won 3rd place out of 90 entries.

With more than 90 entries, Walled Garden volunteer Christine Wilson’s photograph was awarded third prize, winning £1,000 funding and volunteer Alice Stevens’ photograph was highly commended.

Both volunteers attended the exhibition and presentation of prizes at Allerton Castle near Knaresborough and had the opportunity to showcase their work and the garden project.

Judges describe Christine’s photograph as ‘a beautiful layered image, a stunning portrayal of the richness of the garden and the vibrancy of the project.’

Over the coming weeks, Christine and Alice will be working with the volunteers’ steering group to make plans to allocate the funding.

Clare Granger, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, visits the Whitby Walled Garden.

Proposals include developing the cut flower bed to include a more diverse range of dahlias and to establish a new native British wildflower plot.

The Walled Garden is a long-term well being project, run by Whitby Area Development Trust, and an opportunity for volunteers to meet regularly outdoors to learn gardening and conservation skills in partnership with Whitby Naturalists Society.

The project hopes to help people achieve a connection with nature to improve physical, emotional and social health.

Garden Co-ordinator Effie Burns said: “Sharing experiences in the garden with like-minded people can give a real sense of having something in common to improve confidence.

"Enjoying the sensory experience is important, observing, touching and enjoying the scent enables us to gain an improved sense of well-being.

"We are dedicated and passionate about the health benefits the gardening and spending time in nature can bring.”

Email [email protected] if you’re interested in volunteering for this supportive project, or contact the gardeners on 01947 825000.

Use of the garden is restricted to registered volunteers only and not open to the public.