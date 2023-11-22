A near 70-year wait to receive recognition for taking part in the UK Nuclear Test Programme has finally come to an end for an 86-year-old Whitby nursing home resident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eric Copeland was thrilled to receive his Nuclear Test Medal after a member of staff at Whitby’s Jubilee House applied for it on his behalf.

The veteran was in the RAF in the 1950s and did two tours of duty of Christmas Island at the time of the nuclear tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remembers witnessing the mushroom cloud explosions but he, and some 22,000 other British servicemen who played their part in the tests, never got a

Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal.

medal for their service.

That was remedied earlier this year when the Government announced they would be getting a medal.

Jakki Edmond, Activities Co-ordinator at the Saint Cecilia’s Care Group-owned home in Whitby, did all the paperwork to apply for Eric’s medal.

He has already received a Veteran’s badge for his military service.

Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal with, from left to right: the Mayor of Whitby, Bob Dalrymple, Martin Drake, Chairman of Scarborough RAF Association and Jubilee House Activities Co-ordinator Jakki Edmond, who applied for the medal on Eric’s behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He told me all about his time on Christmas Island and he has a cabinet of seashells he collected at the time,” said Jakki.

“He always said they had never received any recognition and so when I learned that they were doing a medal for those servicemen I applied on his behalf.

“When I heard he was getting one and that it was on its way, I was absolutely thrilled for him – he’s getting a medal he has thoroughly deserved and waited

so long for, it is wonderful.

"So many of those servicemen who were serving during the nuclear tests sadly died young, so Eric is our little miracle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Copeland was presented with his medal by Martin Drake, Chairman of the Scarborough RAF Association.

He said: "Eric has waited 68 years for this medal and, as an association, we are very proud to be able to finally give him it.”

Eric’s nephew, Andrew Copeland, paid tribute to Jakki’s efforts to get the medal for his uncle.

“Uncle Eric is very proud of his national service and this medal recognises that contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s amazing what Jakki has done to get this sorted and I know it means a great deal to Eric.”