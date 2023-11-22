Whitby war veteran's near 70-year wait for Nuclear Test medal finally ends
Eric Copeland was thrilled to receive his Nuclear Test Medal after a member of staff at Whitby’s Jubilee House applied for it on his behalf.
The veteran was in the RAF in the 1950s and did two tours of duty of Christmas Island at the time of the nuclear tests.
He remembers witnessing the mushroom cloud explosions but he, and some 22,000 other British servicemen who played their part in the tests, never got a
medal for their service.
That was remedied earlier this year when the Government announced they would be getting a medal.
Jakki Edmond, Activities Co-ordinator at the Saint Cecilia’s Care Group-owned home in Whitby, did all the paperwork to apply for Eric’s medal.
He has already received a Veteran’s badge for his military service.
“He told me all about his time on Christmas Island and he has a cabinet of seashells he collected at the time,” said Jakki.
“He always said they had never received any recognition and so when I learned that they were doing a medal for those servicemen I applied on his behalf.
“When I heard he was getting one and that it was on its way, I was absolutely thrilled for him – he’s getting a medal he has thoroughly deserved and waited
so long for, it is wonderful.
"So many of those servicemen who were serving during the nuclear tests sadly died young, so Eric is our little miracle.”
Mr Copeland was presented with his medal by Martin Drake, Chairman of the Scarborough RAF Association.
He said: "Eric has waited 68 years for this medal and, as an association, we are very proud to be able to finally give him it.”
Eric’s nephew, Andrew Copeland, paid tribute to Jakki’s efforts to get the medal for his uncle.
“Uncle Eric is very proud of his national service and this medal recognises that contribution.
"It’s amazing what Jakki has done to get this sorted and I know it means a great deal to Eric.”
Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director, Mike Padgham added: “We are delighted for Eric that his long, long wait for this recognition has finally been rewarded.”