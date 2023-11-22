News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Whitby war veteran's near 70-year wait for Nuclear Test medal finally ends

A near 70-year wait to receive recognition for taking part in the UK Nuclear Test Programme has finally come to an end for an 86-year-old Whitby nursing home resident.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eric Copeland was thrilled to receive his Nuclear Test Medal after a member of staff at Whitby’s Jubilee House applied for it on his behalf.

The veteran was in the RAF in the 1950s and did two tours of duty of Christmas Island at the time of the nuclear tests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He remembers witnessing the mushroom cloud explosions but he, and some 22,000 other British servicemen who played their part in the tests, never got a

Most Popular
Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal.Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal.
Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal.

medal for their service.

That was remedied earlier this year when the Government announced they would be getting a medal.

Jakki Edmond, Activities Co-ordinator at the Saint Cecilia’s Care Group-owned home in Whitby, did all the paperwork to apply for Eric’s medal.

He has already received a Veteran’s badge for his military service.

Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal with, from left to right: the Mayor of Whitby, Bob Dalrymple, Martin Drake, Chairman of Scarborough RAF Association and Jubilee House Activities Co-ordinator Jakki Edmond, who applied for the medal on Eric’s behalf.Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal with, from left to right: the Mayor of Whitby, Bob Dalrymple, Martin Drake, Chairman of Scarborough RAF Association and Jubilee House Activities Co-ordinator Jakki Edmond, who applied for the medal on Eric’s behalf.
Eric Copeland pictured with his Nuclear Test medal with, from left to right: the Mayor of Whitby, Bob Dalrymple, Martin Drake, Chairman of Scarborough RAF Association and Jubilee House Activities Co-ordinator Jakki Edmond, who applied for the medal on Eric’s behalf.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He told me all about his time on Christmas Island and he has a cabinet of seashells he collected at the time,” said Jakki.

“He always said they had never received any recognition and so when I learned that they were doing a medal for those servicemen I applied on his behalf.

“When I heard he was getting one and that it was on its way, I was absolutely thrilled for him – he’s getting a medal he has thoroughly deserved and waited

so long for, it is wonderful.

"So many of those servicemen who were serving during the nuclear tests sadly died young, so Eric is our little miracle.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Copeland was presented with his medal by Martin Drake, Chairman of the Scarborough RAF Association.

He said: "Eric has waited 68 years for this medal and, as an association, we are very proud to be able to finally give him it.”

Eric’s nephew, Andrew Copeland, paid tribute to Jakki’s efforts to get the medal for his uncle.

“Uncle Eric is very proud of his national service and this medal recognises that contribution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s amazing what Jakki has done to get this sorted and I know it means a great deal to Eric.”

Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director, Mike Padgham added: “We are delighted for Eric that his long, long wait for this recognition has finally been rewarded.”

Related topics:WhitbyGovernment