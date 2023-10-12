News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Wardrobe to celebrate first anniversary of clothing people in Cost of Living crisis

A Whitby group which set up as a not-for-profit clothing provider to help people during the Cost of Living crisis, is celebrating its first anniversary.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:01 BST
Samantha Murphy, who helped set up the group which is based at Whitby Pavilion, said: “We were at a play group and thought that no child should have to go to school without a winter coat and thought we need to do something.

"It started off as black bags full of coats and jumpers and ended up with someone donating cardboard boxes.

"M and Co in Whitby shut down and we got their plastic boxes and they gave us some rails while Vitty’s Cottages bought us a rail too.

Three of the Whitby Wardrobe team - Saskia Swales, Samantha Murphy and Kerry Munton.Three of the Whitby Wardrobe team - Saskia Swales, Samantha Murphy and Kerry Munton.
"It’s grown massively. We do seasonal stock now that it’s turning chilly.

"It’s amazing that it’s taken off so well – the amount of people who have found hidden gems and thanked us.”

She stressed that Whitby Wardrobe is for everyone, it’s about recycling and reusing clothes.

"We are so proud to be still going stronger a year on, it shows that Whitby needs this and we will continue this forever,” said Samantha, who praised the team of helpers who give up their time for the group.

Whitby Wardrobe’s stock even includes boutique dresses and suits ideal for school proms, which are free to hire.

"There were about 20 girls who had prom dresses from here and we watched from afar like proud fairy Godmothers, it was so nice,” said Samantha.

They are hoping to stage their next prom dress event early next year.

None of the stock goes to waste – anything that the team can’t get rid of is passed on to charity Cancer Research UK.

You can pop down to the Pavilion – which also provides the group with full-time storage - to have a look at their free clothing stock every other Thursday from 10am to midday, except for school holidays.

The next one takes place on November 9.

Whitby Wardrobe would be interested to hear from anyone who can print up cards and posters – email [email protected] if you’re able to help.

