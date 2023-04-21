Whitby Wardrobe to hold formal wear event at The Met ballroom to help with Cost of Living crisis

As with the prom night event in March, the group has many dresses available to prom-goers but the difference this time is the event is being opened up to everyone.

If people need a suit or dress for any event, such as a ball, the races, weddings, christenings, they can turn up to the event on May 4 and hire a dress for free.

A group will have people there doing free hair and make-up trials and giving away free cosmetics too.

Whitby Wardrobe's Dress to Impress takes place at The Met, Whitby, on May 4.

Even if people don't have need for an outfit at the moment they are welcome to go along and make an evening of it and see what the group has to offer.