Whitby Wardrobe to hold formal wear event at The Met ballroom to help with Cost of Living crisis
Whitby Wardrobe – a non-profit group which aims to help families with clothing during the Cost of Living crisis – is holding a formal wear event at The Met ballroom in Whitby on May 4.
As with the prom night event in March, the group has many dresses available to prom-goers but the difference this time is the event is being opened up to everyone.
If people need a suit or dress for any event, such as a ball, the races, weddings, christenings, they can turn up to the event on May 4 and hire a dress for free.
A group will have people there doing free hair and make-up trials and giving away free cosmetics too.
Even if people don't have need for an outfit at the moment they are welcome to go along and make an evening of it and see what the group has to offer.
Prom students 6pm to 7pm; everyone welcome 7pm to 9pm.