News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
17 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
1 hour ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
3 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state

Whitby Wardrobe to hold formal wear event at The Met ballroom to help with Cost of Living crisis

Whitby Wardrobe – a non-profit group which aims to help families with clothing during the Cost of Living crisis – is holding a formal wear event at The Met ballroom in Whitby on May 4.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:24 BST

As with the prom night event in March, the group has many dresses available to prom-goers but the difference this time is the event is being opened up to everyone.

If people need a suit or dress for any event, such as a ball, the races, weddings, christenings, they can turn up to the event on May 4 and hire a dress for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A group will have people there doing free hair and make-up trials and giving away free cosmetics too.

Whitby Wardrobe's Dress to Impress takes place at The Met, Whitby, on May 4.Whitby Wardrobe's Dress to Impress takes place at The Met, Whitby, on May 4.
Whitby Wardrobe's Dress to Impress takes place at The Met, Whitby, on May 4.
Most Popular

Even if people don't have need for an outfit at the moment they are welcome to go along and make an evening of it and see what the group has to offer.

Prom students 6pm to 7pm; everyone welcome 7pm to 9pm.

Related topics:Cost of livingWhitby