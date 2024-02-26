Whitby Wardrobe to run Say Yes to the Dress night to help students look glam for their prom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is on at The Met Ballroom on March 6, with more than 150 dresses and 50-plus suits to hire for free, along with accessories and shoes.

It will also feature make-up and hair trials as well as free make-up samples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Murphy, who helps run the non profit-making group, stressed the importance of being able to help students have their big night after the exams have finished, while the Cost of Living crisis continues to bite and money’s a squeeze.

The Metropole ballroom in Whitby.

She said: “We believe that all students should get to have their special night regardless of cost.

"Why waste money on a dress that will be worn for a couple of hours when you can come and loan a brand new dress for free?

"After the success of last year's event we have decided to open this one up to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first hour is reserved for prom students but after that everyone is welcome so if you have a wedding, a ball, any formal event at all come along and borrow a dress or suit free of charge.

"Even if you don't need an outfit right now come and take a look, see what we do and make a night of it.

"Our aim is to save needless spending and waste and help the environment in the process.”