Whitby Weatherill sketch book work set to go under hammer with Whitby, Runswick Bay and Robin Hood's Bay images

Weatherill sketch of Whitby.

The book comes with good provenance having been owned by the Turnbulls, a prominent Whitby shipping family and collectors of work by the Weatherills.

It is to be sold as part of the sale of the contents of The Grange, Goathland, in Ryedale Auctioneers Country House Sale on November 18 and 19.

Some sketches are dated – from the 1830s through to the 1870s – but none are signed.

Weatherill painting of Runswick Bay, near Whitby.

The sketches include watercolours of individual ships or pencil studies of the North Yorkshire coast, including Whitby, Runswick and Robin Hood’s Bay.

Though the book is attributed to George Weatherill on the front page, it is possible that some of the sketches were executed by other members of the Weatherill family.

The sketchbook is estimated at £2,000 to £3,000.

Buyer’s premium is payable on top of the hammer price at 25.99% inc VAT.

Whitby from Larpool.

Also included in the sale and from the same collection: The Grange, Goathland - George Weatherill (British, 1810-1890); Masted Ships at sea, Whitby Abbey beyond, watercolour, signed 35.5cm x 63cm, estimated at £800 - £1200

Other items going under the hammer at the auctioneers on New Road, Kirkbymoorside, include a collection of silver, jewellery, items from the workshop of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson and antique furniture.