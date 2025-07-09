Whitby web developer competes in international coding competition

Whitby-based web developer Jack Barber is set to take on some of the world’s top programming talent as he competes in the finals of the prestigious CODE100 competition in Berlin this week.

Jack, the founder of digital agency Hello Technology, will be competing in the 2025 CODE100 Finals, held as part of the WeAreDevelopers World Congress—one of the largest and most influential tech conferences in Europe.

The final showdown takes place on Thursday July 10 at 7pm, where 32 elite developers will go head-to-head in five high-pressure rounds of live coding challenges.

With a grand prize of €10,000 on the line, the competition promises to be both intense and fast-paced.

Finalists are selected from hundreds of applicants worldwide, making the achievement a significant milestone for Jack, who has been supporting businesses in and around Whitby with cutting-edge web and software solutions since 2007.

“Just getting to the finals is an incredible honour,” said Jack.

“It’s a chance to test my skills against some of the best developers out there—and to show that world-class tech talent can come from right here in North Yorkshire.”

The CODE100 format is known for its live, game-show style approach, where contestants are challenged to solve complex problems under strict time limits, all in front of a live audience of developers, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts.

Jack’s participation not only puts him on the international stage but also highlights the growing presence of tech innovation in smaller towns like Whitby.

The WeAreDevelopers World Congress draws thousands of attendees from across the globe each year, featuring speakers from companies such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

The CODE100 competition is a centrepiece event that celebrates speed, creativity, and technical excellence in coding.

Competitors tackle various challenges across multiple elimination rounds.

These include individual coding challenges, pair programming (where two developers work together to solve a problem), a flash quiz round, and the final ‘Codedown’.

Whitby residents and tech fans alike can follow Jack’s progress online at hellotechnology.co.uk/articles/code100 or via the official WeAreDevelopers social media accounts.

WeAreDevelopers is Europe's leading community for developers, dedicated to empowering tech talents and accelerating their careers.

Founded in 2017, the company's career platform provides valuable tech content, perfect-fit job opportunities, and outstanding events throughout the year to support the professional and personal growth of developers.