Whitby weekend marks official launch of five-year REConnect project

More than 200 local people gathered in Whitby to mark the official launch of the REConnect project, a major five-year initiative to strengthen and improve community connection with the River Esk and inspire climate action across the region.

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, the new River Esk Connect - or ‘REConnect’ – project aims to reconnect people with nature and highlight the beauty of the River Esk and its surrounding landscape through fun events and activities.

By raising awareness and understanding of the impact of climate change on the area, the initiative aims to encourage local communities to take positive action and get involved to make a difference, which in turn will create a more resilient and connected community.

Partners will be hosting a range of community events, designed to give the public, schools, businesses and community groups the chance to get closer to nature with guided walks and nature trails along the River Esk.

The launch event was a fun day of activities encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get involved to inspire a sense of ownership and responsibility for their local area.

Among the activities on offer were a series of guided nature walks, including an orchid walk, a hidden habitats trail and an accessible walk, organised in conjunction with Whitby Disablement Action Group (DAG).

A beach sweep and a clean-up session attracted volunteers and resulted in the collection of multiple bags of rubbish.

Creative craft workshops made artificial marine habitats in clay, like those installed by Groundwork NE & Cumbria and funded by the Environment Agency at Whitehall Landing in Whitby, and Whitby Naturalists ran microscope demonstrations looking at marine and freshwater life with participants looking at damselfly nymphs and learning how to age seaweeds.

The day’s events were documented by a team from project partner and evaluator, St John University working with the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Event organiser, Sally Granger, Community Engagement Officer for Groundwork NE & Cumbria, said: “It was great to see so many people getting involved and inspired to take action to protect the Esk and do their bit to tackle climate change.

"This is such an exciting project, encouraging people to consider their surroundings, their local river, and what they can do to help protect their environment now and in the future.

“If anyone missed the event, there will be ample opportunity to get involved in the future, and we’d love to hear what type of events people would like us to host.”

One of the next events will be led by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust on Saturday July 26 at Bioblitz, Runswick Bay.

Organised and led by a team of newly-appointed Engagement Officers, the weekend events were part of the new REConnect Project, led by the North York Moors National Park Authority, supported by Groundwork NE & Cumbria, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Yorkshire Marine Nature Partnership, Whitby, Scarborough & Ryedale Disability Action Group (Whitby DAG), and York St. John University.

Email [email protected] or visit https://www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/nature-recovery/riveresk for more information on the project and details of future events and activities.