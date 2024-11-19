Whitby West Cliff Church to host Walk Through Bethlehem
Walk through Bethlehem returns to the town on Saturday December 14 at West Cliff Church on Skinner Street.
John Winter, Pastor of Whitby Christian Fellowship, said: “Explore the little town of Bethlehem, complete with market traders, Roman soldiers, a stable and much more.
“You can enjoy this hands-on experience, including woodworking, candle dipping, pyrography and crafts.
“Challenge a Centurion to a duel, listen to the storyteller or stop at the busy inn serving an array of warming food and drinks,.”
All are welcome.
Entry to the event, which is suitable for all ages, is free.
Walk Through Bethlehem is on from 10.30am to 2.30pm
For more information, you can visit www.whitbychristianfellowship.com or contact Whitby Christian Fellowship at West Cliff Church, on 01947 605346.