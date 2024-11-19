Whitby West Cliff Church to host Walk Through Bethlehem

By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Find out all about the first Christmas by experiencing life in Bethlehem at the time of Jesus' birth at a festive event coming up soon in Whitby.

Walk through Bethlehem returns to the town on Saturday December 14 at West Cliff Church on Skinner Street.

John Winter, Pastor of Whitby Christian Fellowship, said: “Explore the little town of Bethlehem, complete with market traders, Roman soldiers, a stable and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can enjoy this hands-on experience, including woodworking, candle dipping, pyrography and crafts.

A Walk Through Bethlehem soldier.A Walk Through Bethlehem soldier.
A Walk Through Bethlehem soldier.

“Challenge a Centurion to a duel, listen to the storyteller or stop at the busy inn serving an array of warming food and drinks,.”

All are welcome.

Entry to the event, which is suitable for all ages, is free.

Walk Through Bethlehem is on from 10.30am to 2.30pm

For more information, you can visit www.whitbychristianfellowship.com or contact Whitby Christian Fellowship at West Cliff Church, on 01947 605346.

Related topics:WhitbyJesus
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice