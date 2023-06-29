News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Whitby West Cliff paddling pool is due to be completed by June 30, insists council - despite fears

North Yorkshire Council is insisting that work being done to Whitby’s West Cliff paddling pool will be complete by its June 30 deadline – despite concerns this week that the work looked nowhere near done.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

People took to Facebook to voice concerns that families weren’t able to use the pool during the recent heatwave and that businesses in that part of town had suffered financially as a result.

One commented: “A bit late – just had warmest June on record.

“Authorities don’t work in the same way as private firms!”

The outdoor paddling pool on Whitby's West Cliff, pictured on Tuesday June 27.The outdoor paddling pool on Whitby's West Cliff, pictured on Tuesday June 27.
The outdoor paddling pool on Whitby's West Cliff, pictured on Tuesday June 27.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another said: “The council should give you [the businesses] some compensation.

"It should have been done much earlier.

"They know when summer’s coming."

Another commenter couldn’t understand the delay, adding: “Paying more and more every year and getting less and less for it.

"Poor kids, this is a great free activity to do with the kids, get your finger out, council.”

One said the delay was "pretty appalling” and the pool should have been up and running for the Easter holidays.

The Gazette raised the delay with North Yorkshire Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The authority’s corporate director for community development, Nic Harne, said: “As part of the Project Sunshine public realm improvements, the West Cliff paddling pool is having its lining refurbished.

“The work will ensure the long-term use of the pool for the residents and visitors to Whitby.

“Subject to there being no unexpected delays, the contractor has said that the work will be completed by the end of this month (June).”

The council has added today (June 29) that the contractors were still confident of finishing by June 30, providing there was no more rain.

Related topics:Whitby West CliffFacebookThe Gazette