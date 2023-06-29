People took to Facebook to voice concerns that families weren’t able to use the pool during the recent heatwave and that businesses in that part of town had suffered financially as a result.

One commented: “A bit late – just had warmest June on record.

“Authorities don’t work in the same way as private firms!”

The outdoor paddling pool on Whitby's West Cliff, pictured on Tuesday June 27.

Another said: “The council should give you [the businesses] some compensation.

"It should have been done much earlier.

"They know when summer’s coming."

Another commenter couldn’t understand the delay, adding: “Paying more and more every year and getting less and less for it.

"Poor kids, this is a great free activity to do with the kids, get your finger out, council.”

One said the delay was "pretty appalling” and the pool should have been up and running for the Easter holidays.

The Gazette raised the delay with North Yorkshire Council.

The authority’s corporate director for community development, Nic Harne, said: “As part of the Project Sunshine public realm improvements, the West Cliff paddling pool is having its lining refurbished.

“The work will ensure the long-term use of the pool for the residents and visitors to Whitby.

“Subject to there being no unexpected delays, the contractor has said that the work will be completed by the end of this month (June).”