Whitby Whalebones Walk to raise cash for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
A 22-mile spectacular clifftop walk from Whitby whalebones is to take place to help raise money for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team.
The Team's annual Whalebones Walk on Sunday April 30 is now open for entries.
Starting at Whitby Whalebones, entrants walk or run for 22-miles along coastal paths, finishing at Errington Primary School, Marske-by-the-Sea, where medals and refreshments will be provided.
Team members will be providing support along the way.
Children are welcome but under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.
All profit from entry fees will go towards Cleveland Mountain Rescue team’s annual running costs.
You can download a sponsorship form from the rescue team’s website via the event entry page.
Entry is just £15 per person (if using the coach to the Whitby start point, leaving Errington Primary School at 8am) or £10 if you make your own way to Whitby.
Dogs are welcome on the walk, but not on the coach.
Visit https://clevelandmrt.org.uk/event/whalebones-walk-2023/ to enter.
Entries close on April 23.