News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
12 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
41 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

Whitby Whalebones Walk to raise cash for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

A 22-mile spectacular clifftop walk from Whitby whalebones is to take place to help raise money for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT

The Team's annual Whalebones Walk on Sunday April 30 is now open for entries.

Starting at Whitby Whalebones, entrants walk or run for 22-miles along coastal paths, finishing at Errington Primary School, Marske-by-the-Sea, where medals and refreshments will be provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team members will be providing support along the way.

Whitby's Whalebone Arch on the West Cliff. picture: Emma Atkins
Whitby's Whalebone Arch on the West Cliff. picture: Emma Atkins
Whitby's Whalebone Arch on the West Cliff. picture: Emma Atkins
Most Popular

Children are welcome but under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

All profit from entry fees will go towards Cleveland Mountain Rescue team’s annual running costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can download a sponsorship form from the rescue team’s website via the event entry page.

Entry is just £15 per person (if using the coach to the Whitby start point, leaving Errington Primary School at 8am) or £10 if you make your own way to Whitby.

Dogs are welcome on the walk, but not on the coach.

Visit https://clevelandmrt.org.uk/event/whalebones-walk-2023/ to enter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entries close on April 23.

Whitby