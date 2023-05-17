Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary celebrates £5,000 from Movement for Good Awards

Founded by Alexandra Farmer and aided by a team of dedicated volunteers, the rescue and rehabilitation charity takes in 4,000 animals every year.

The wildlife they admit include all manner of birds, from garden birds to seabirds, birds of prey to corvids.

The £5,000 grant from the Movement for Good Awards was a huge boost for them.

Alex Farmer at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

In total, more than 104,000 people around the country gave their time and nominated the animal welfare causes they cared most about to receive one of the 10 special grants that were available.

The winning charities were chosen at random from those nominated.

Now in its fifth year, the Movement for Good Awards is the flagship charitable giving initiative from Gloucestershire-based Benefact Group.

This year once again, more than £1m will be gifted to charities up and down the UK and Ireland.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate an animal charity as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"We know that £5,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that animal charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will help animal welfare.”

The sanctuary is also calling for supporters’ help in winning a My Giving Circle grant.

The next round ends on June 30 and gives £20,000 to the top 10 charities – the sanctuary is currently 139th.