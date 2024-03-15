Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) have taken in three newborn rabbits after a resident in Bridlington reported them after finding the mother near by. (Pic: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary)

The rescue centre said that four baby rabbits, kits, were found on the beach in Bridlington but only three have survived so far, and they think the mother passed away during birth.

The finders cleaned them up as they were still covered in birthing material and cleared their mouths so they could breathe and two of them were still inside their membrane sacks.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finders followed WWS’s advice on warmth and relayed the babies to them, meeting one of their volunteers on route who continued the journey to Whitby.

The rescue team at WWS will be working around the clock to give these little ones the best possible chance.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We have started their first day on a lamb colostrum with added probiotics and vitamins.

“This is very important for one's so young as they won't have ever had a natural feed from their mother, therefore not obtaining the vitally needed natural colostrum which is given to babies in their first days of life.

“They all toiletted very well and are warm in an ICU with veterinary bedding. They only weigh between 32g and 35g.

“It is still very early days as young rabbits are so delicate but we are keeping everything crossed!”

One of the babies had several wounds scattered about its body. Half of its ear has been cut and he has bruising to the other ear. WWS cleaned him up with hibiscrub and gave a drop of pain meds.

Since the rescue, the rabbits have all lost one gram each, which WWS say is to be expected in the first few days.

"We can never replace their mother - no better care than their own , but the situation is what it is.”

Volunteers are the charity are tending to the babies every three hours (day and night). Each session takes about an hour and at the moment their feed amounts are at around 0.5ml each.

"Iit takes an hour to give 0.5ml to each of the three baby bunnie because there is a massive risk of aspiration for bbaies so young. You have got to literally give it to them one drop at a time whilst closely monitoring their breathing and ability to take the syringe and formula.”