Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary thrilled to win green award at BBC awards ceremony

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the second year running more than 10,000 local radio listeners from communities across England nominated an individual or organisation from their local area for an award.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary won the station’s Green Award, which is awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly and better for nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer-run charity help 80 to 100 injured and orphaned animals a day during the summer months.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary was among the winners at the BBC Radio Tees Make a Difference Awards.

Alex Farmer of Whitby Wildlife Sanctary said: “We were thrilled to learn we had been nominated for the BBC Make A Difference Awards.

"But to get through to the finalists stage and learn about the fantastic work the other finalists were doing for wildlife and our environment, we genuinely didn't expect to win.

"It’s given us a real boost after what's been an extremely hardworking year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every single one of our volunteers should be so proud of their work.

"They make all the difference.”

Middlesbrough Football Club midfielder Matt Crooks, known as Tree, gave them the Green Award for their work helping animals, their community and for planting more than 2,000 trees last year.

The aim of the awards is to shine a light on the everyday, unsung heroes who go that extra mile for others in their own community.