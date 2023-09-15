News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary thrilled to win green award at BBC awards ceremony

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary is one of eight local community heroes to have been honoured at this year’s BBC Radio Tees Make a Difference awards.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
For the second year running more than 10,000 local radio listeners from communities across England nominated an individual or organisation from their local area for an award.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary won the station’s Green Award, which is awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly and better for nature.

The volunteer-run charity help 80 to 100 injured and orphaned animals a day during the summer months.

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary was among the winners at the BBC Radio Tees Make a Difference Awards.
Alex Farmer of Whitby Wildlife Sanctary said: “We were thrilled to learn we had been nominated for the BBC Make A Difference Awards.

"But to get through to the finalists stage and learn about the fantastic work the other finalists were doing for wildlife and our environment, we genuinely didn't expect to win.

"It’s given us a real boost after what's been an extremely hardworking year.

"Every single one of our volunteers should be so proud of their work.

"They make all the difference.”

Middlesbrough Football Club midfielder Matt Crooks, known as Tree, gave them the Green Award for their work helping animals, their community and for planting more than 2,000 trees last year.

The aim of the awards is to shine a light on the everyday, unsung heroes who go that extra mile for others in their own community.

The ceremony took place at the Kirkleatham Walled Garden, hosted by BBC Radio Tees presenters Amy Oakden and Scott Makin.

