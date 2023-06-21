Whitby woman Joan Paylor set to turn 100 - and she still makes three-hour trip to her favourite hairdresser

Joan has lived most of her life in Whitby.

She was born in Ipswich and moved to the town in 1946 when she married her Jonathan husband, they became a well-known and respected business couple in the town.

Jonathan George Hill Paylor fell in love the moment he saw his stunning future wife at a Valentine’s Day dance in Ipswich.

Joan Paylor.

He was in port while serving on the HMS Suffolk.

Joan’s daughter Lorinda Hills said: “The road next to mum's house in Ipswich, was called Whitby Road.

"It seems the connection was there from the start and they remained happily married for 66 years until Jonathan died in 2012.”

Joan’s father was an original Cockney and her mother was from Oxford.

Joan Paylor with her late husband Jonathan.

Her brother Bernard was slightly older but died several years ago.

She was very close to Bernard and they spent a lot of time together.

As she grew up, Joan loved the Girl Guide movement and encourages the two grandchildren she lives with now to embrace the Cub and Scout movement.

During the Second World War, Joan worked hard for the war effort, making uniforms until she was called up at the age of 21 when she went to work in the Suffolk Iron Foundry.

A young Joan Paylor.

She has been an excellent seamstress all her life and regularly made her own, her children’s and her grandchildren’s clothes.

During the war, Joan would regularly travel to London to enjoy snippets of normal life.

"This characterises her strength and determination in all her approaches to life and is no doubt a reason for her longevity,” said Lorinda.

"While she was never bombed in London, she recalls the time a German bomber returning home from a bombing of the capital dumped a landmine which fell in the local cemetery.

"Another similar dumping of bombs led to all the windows at the sewing factory she worked in being blown out.

"Her memory remains remarkable and is the reason she still enjoys and wins at cards.

"Recently, her brother’s son drove from Ipswich to visit her and while they chatted about the Oliver family, she corrected several of his memories.

"She has always had an amazing sense of humour and zest for life and is known for still starting pillow fights whenever she is asked to help make a bed!”

Joan has three daughters, Virginia, Lorinda and Amelia.

She also has nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She lives with Lorinda and her husband John and three of her grandchildren in West Yorkshire.

She regularly visits Whitby to visit Jonathan’s grave but also to go to her hairdresser of more than 30 years.

John Fergus, lovingly known as Fergi, runs Fergi’s on The Parade in Whitby and she is willing to make the three-hour round trip as she says there is no hairdresser who can make her look as good as him.

"As with so many of our elderly people…she is so right!”