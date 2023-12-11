Whitby woman Nat Hansell delighted as sky dive hits £2,000 mark
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nat Hansell, 55, leapt out a plane to raise money for Whitby Disablement Action Group (DAG) and the Dalewood Trust, and is now looking forward to splitting the total between the two good causes.
She said: “Thank you so much to everyone, especially Alissa Orton and Alison for being the icing on the cake and putting the last £50 in to make the target.”
She described the experience as “exhilarating” and said: "It was an adrenaline rush even though I’m not an adrenaline junkie or a thrill seeker, but doing the fundraising has given me a mental boost and focus.”
Nat, who is married to John and works for Body Shop a Home, suffers from anxiety but decided it was time to face her fears – and wanted to “fling them into the sky” when she jumped out of the plane.