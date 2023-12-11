A Whitby woman who dived 10,000ft out of a plane despite a fear of heights is thrilled to have hit the £2,000 mark.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nat Hansell, 55, leapt out a plane to raise money for Whitby Disablement Action Group (DAG) and the Dalewood Trust, and is now looking forward to splitting the total between the two good causes.

She said: “Thank you so much to everyone, especially Alissa Orton and Alison for being the icing on the cake and putting the last £50 in to make the target.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She described the experience as “exhilarating” and said: "It was an adrenaline rush even though I’m not an adrenaline junkie or a thrill seeker, but doing the fundraising has given me a mental boost and focus.”