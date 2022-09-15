Whitby woman one of last people to get letter from The Queen as she reaches 100th birthday

Alex Shaw of Whitby Court Care Home on Waterstead Lane said: “We believe she was probably one of the last people in the UK to receive a birthday card or any correspondence from Queen Elizabeth before her very sad death.

"Irene received her card in the post earlier last week but opened it on Sunday (after the Queen died).

"This card will be cherished for a long time.

Irene Rimmington, who has just turned 100, was one of the last to receive a card from the Queen.

"We had a quiet celebration just how Irene likes it, with cards, cakes, presents and decorations.