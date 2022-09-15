Whitby woman one of last people to get letter from The Queen as she reaches 100th birthday
Whitby woman Irene Rimmington had an extra special reason to celebrate her 100th birthday – as she will be one of the last people to have received a birthday card from Queen Elizabeth II before she died.
Alex Shaw of Whitby Court Care Home on Waterstead Lane said: “We believe she was probably one of the last people in the UK to receive a birthday card or any correspondence from Queen Elizabeth before her very sad death.
"Irene received her card in the post earlier last week but opened it on Sunday (after the Queen died).
"This card will be cherished for a long time.
"We had a quiet celebration just how Irene likes it, with cards, cakes, presents and decorations.
"Her family visited leading up to and on the day of her 100th birthday and Irene herself can’t believe she has reached such a milestone and is still so happy and healthy.”