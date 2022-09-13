Whitby woman recalls time The Queen presented her with specially minted coins

Maundy money is specially minted silver coins distributed by the sovereign on Maundy Thursday – the number of recipients and the face value in pence of the amount they each receive traditionally correspond to sovereign's age at the time, which was 86.

Ada Roe, 87, was a church maid at the town’s St Mary’s Church, when she was nominated to receive the Maundy money by the Rector of Whitby at the time, Rev David Smith, in recognition of her years of service.

Mrs Roe said she was presented with 86 coins in two separate bags in the event she attended at York Minster in 2012 with her late husband Joseph and son Christopher in attendance.

Ada Roe, who was presented with Maundy money by the Queen, pictured with a framed commemorative certificate.

The money, which is legal tender, was on display at Whitby Museum for a short spell.

"We curtsied and said ‘thank you Ma’am’ – it was an honour to meet her,” said Mrs Roe.

“A historian from the church, Jill Dalladay, told me beforehand that the Queen was very knowledgeable and knew all about the church and Whitby Abbey and all round here.

"I think David (Smith) chose me because I’m local and also used to cut grass at St Mary’s and people used to ask Joe and I the history of round here.”

Speaking on the death of the Queen, Mrs Roe, who lives just off Whitby’s Green Lane, said: "You could see her failing but she died suddenly.