Whitby women take on night walk up Snowdon to raise money for blood cancer research

A couple of Whitby women are taking on a night walk up Snowdon, the highest peak in Wales.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST

Jacqui Parkin and Jane Jobling are raising money and donations for blood cancer and are taking on the walk in memory of Jane’s brother Paul Organ, who lost his battle against the disease in 1986.

Jacqui said: “Jane and I started walking to support our weight loss journey and decided to put our steps to a worthy course.

"This will be our first night walk and mountain walk with its elevation of 3,560ft.

Jacqui Parkin and Jane Smith are taking on a hike up Snowdon.Jacqui Parkin and Jane Smith are taking on a hike up Snowdon.
"Like so many people, we have both been affected by cancer, losing loved ones and supporting family through treatments.

"This walk we are taking part in is a night walk up Snowdon to raise awareness and donations towards the blood cancer funds.

"These donations will be invested into blood cancer research to ensure that all patients have their disease diagnosed early and accurately, receive personal targeted treatments which are effective and have minimal side effects in order to beat or manage their cancer.

"It’s going to be a challenge for us both.”

The walk is set to take place on May 6.

Snowdon is the highest peak in Great Britain outside the Scottish Highlands.

"We are looking forward to our climb under the May moonlight and then enjoy the sunrise from Snowdon’s summit,” said Jacqui.

"Thank you for the donations we’ve already received, we are amazed at your generosity.

The Just Giving page is still active here if anyone would like to donate.

