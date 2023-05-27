News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Whitby women's night walk up Snowdon raises almost £2,000 for Blood Cancer UK

Two Whitby women who took on a night walk up Snowdon, the highest peak in Wales, have raised almost £2,000 for Blood Cancer UK.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th May 2023, 07:45 BST- 1 min read

Jacqui Parkin and Jane Jobling set off walking from their starting point at 10pm on what they described as “a truly unique experience”.

Jacqui said: “It started to get very cold at about 3,000ft but reached the Snowdon summit about 1.30am – it was very dark but fantastic to see the the dark sky only lit by moonlight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We started the descent at 2am, making our way still by moonlight.

Jacqui Parkin and Jane Jobling at the Snowdon summit - they did the walk in memory of Jane's brother Paul Organ.Jacqui Parkin and Jane Jobling at the Snowdon summit - they did the walk in memory of Jane's brother Paul Organ.
Jacqui Parkin and Jane Jobling at the Snowdon summit - they did the walk in memory of Jane's brother Paul Organ.
Most Popular

“Some sections of the path are very stony and uneven so you had to watch where you stepped.”

To date, the pair have raised £1977 for Blood Cancer UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They took on the walk in memory of Jane’s brother Paul Organ, who lost his battle against the disease in 1986.

“Thank you all for your donations and messages of support,” they said,

"It’s been amazing.”

Related topics:WhitbyWales