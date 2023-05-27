Whitby women's night walk up Snowdon raises almost £2,000 for Blood Cancer UK

Jacqui Parkin and Jane Jobling set off walking from their starting point at 10pm on what they described as “a truly unique experience”.

Jacqui said: “It started to get very cold at about 3,000ft but reached the Snowdon summit about 1.30am – it was very dark but fantastic to see the the dark sky only lit by moonlight.

“We started the descent at 2am, making our way still by moonlight.

Jacqui Parkin and Jane Jobling at the Snowdon summit - they did the walk in memory of Jane's brother Paul Organ.

“Some sections of the path are very stony and uneven so you had to watch where you stepped.”

To date, the pair have raised £1977 for Blood Cancer UK.

They took on the walk in memory of Jane’s brother Paul Organ, who lost his battle against the disease in 1986.

“Thank you all for your donations and messages of support,” they said,