Whitby won't be getting ice rink for Christmas this year
Whitby’s popular ice rink won’t be able to go ahead this year.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whitby Ice Rink website has announced that it is unable to stage the event and added: “We rely heavily on funding and business sponsorship and due to the cost of living crisis we were facing a reduction in funding making the project too risky, financially.
“We hope to be back in 2024, watch this space.”
The rink ran under cover of a marquee at Endeavour Wharf over the past two winters.