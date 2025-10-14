Whitby YHA gardens team looking for more volunteers - with stunning abbey views thrown in
Hidden away behind the hostel is the garden, lovingly tended by a group of local volunteers and open to the public every Wednesday from 10am.
The garden boasts a wide variety of herbs, fruit and flowers, and has a superb view of the abbey and town.
The gardeners are about to start an ambitious project to completely replant one area of the bank to the top terrace, where a set of steps has recently been removed, leaving several inches of hardcore behind.
After removing this, new planting will be undertaken.
Sue Rowland from the gardening group said: “We would love to welcome more volunteers to help us with this area, or, indeed, to join in our weekly maintenance of the garden.
“We all enjoy the chance to meet up, work in the beautiful surroundings and talk to visitors.
"We enjoy our free cup of coffee and a natter as well!
"Come and meet us any Wednesday.”
Please email [email protected] if you would like to join the team.