Whitby YHA to host Songs of Praise event in beautiful grounds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It will start at 2.30pm, with a chance to stroll around the beautiful garden, with tea or coffee and cake available in the café.
The singing will begin at 3pm, with music provided by the Hawsker Village Band.
It will include well-loved favourites such as The Lord’s My Shepherd and Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah.
The service will be led by Rev Sue Greenwood, with a retiring collection for the YHA’s fund to support holidays for underprivileged children.
All are welcome to go along and sing.
Have you got a news story you’d like publishing?
You can email your news and photos to [email protected] or use our online portal – visit https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/your-world to submit your stories, this is the quickest way to get your content on our website.