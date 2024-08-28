Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Youth Hostel, situated next door to Whitby Abbey, is hosting a Songs of Praise on Sunday September 15, in the café.

It will start at 2.30pm, with a chance to stroll around the beautiful garden, with tea or coffee and cake available in the café.

The singing will begin at 3pm, with music provided by the Hawsker Village Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include well-loved favourites such as The Lord’s My Shepherd and Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah.

Whitby YHA is hosting a Songs of Praise event.

The service will be led by Rev Sue Greenwood, with a retiring collection for the YHA’s fund to support holidays for underprivileged children.

All are welcome to go along and sing.

Have you got a news story you’d like publishing?

You can email your news and photos to [email protected] or use our online portal – visit https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/your-world to submit your stories, this is the quickest way to get your content on our website.