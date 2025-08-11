Whitby youngster, 5, with diabetes takes on walk to help the hospital which looked after him

Harley Muscroft.

A five-year-old Stainsacre youngster with diabetes is to take on a sponsored walk from Whitby ravine to Sandsend on Saturday August 16, to give something back to the hospital which helped him.

Harley Muscroft, 5, was diagnosed with type one diabetes earlier in the year – and now his family hopes to raise as much money as possible for the diabetes team at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Saturday’s walk starts at 2pm from the ravine at the bottom of Whitby Golf Club, with more than 100 children and their parents joining in.

Harley, who attends Stakesby Primary Academy in Whitby, has invited family and friends to complete the one-mile walk with him.

Signs of type one diabetes.

Mum Emily said: “In February, Harley was drinking and eating a lot and very tired so my husband Adam Googled it and they put him in consultation – and had him diagnosed with type one diabetes.

“He was sent to James Cook Hospital within the hour and we were there for the next couple of weeks, living in the children’s ward and had numerous injections each day and was fitted with an insulin pump.

"It’s been a really big change for everyone and he wanted to do something to help other children.”

It is hoped the money will pay for books to help other children understand what it’s like living with the condition.

But as more people have got involved, it is hoped the hospital will have enough to buy some medical equipment to support research into diabetes.

They’re also keen to promote awareness of type one diabetes.

Emily thanks all the businesses who have contributed towards the total.