Whitby youngster, 6, to compete at Goodwood Revival for Cancer Research UK

Charlton Jowsey, 6, will compete at the Goodwood Revival in his 1961 Austin pedal car!

A six-year-old boy from Whitby will be racing among almost 80 other youngsters at this year’s Goodwood Revival.

Competing in his Austin J40 – a 1961 pedal car – Charlton Jowsey will be going for glory in Settrington Cup race at the annual event, which takes place at the Goodwood race track in Sussex.

His dad Edwin – who used to compete internationally at Formula Three motor racing – said: "This is every little boys’ and girls’ dream️ and certainly one Charlton has had since he first set his eyes on an Austin J40 and saw all those boys and girls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The reasons for Charlton’s J40 colour scheme is to replicate his grandpa’s car, The Wasp, which is a 1949 formula three car which both his grandpa and his dad have raced!

"This is Charlton’s second year racing his pedal car.

"This year, he is determined to raise £500 and we thought what better way to try to raise money for the charity doing something he loves and continuing the family passion of all things cars.

Charlton is raising money for Cancer Research after a close family member was diagnosed with cancer, and has set a target of £500.

"Our aim is to try to raise money to the charity, so that they can continue research and hopefully extend the treatment they can offer for all stages,” said Edwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/edwins-giving-page-25 if you’d like to donate.

The car Charlton is competing in can be seen on display at the Chapel on the Hill coffee shop on Whitby’s Brunswick Street.