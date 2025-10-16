Whitby youngster, 8, taking part in Whitby Colour Run to help Children's Heart Surgery Fund
It is a cause close to the hearts of eight-year-old Thea Connolly and her family – when Thea was a baby, she needed a small heart procedure to help with her pulmonary valve stenosis.
The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund provides care and support for youngsters with heart conditions.
Thea’s family had drawn up a list of potential charities, but she’d decided which one she wanted to help.
Her stepmum Grace said: “We can’t believe how much we have raised already.
"Thea does cross country at school and is really excited for it so we’re telling friends and family so they can go and support her.”
The Whitby Colour Run – organised by Whitby Lions – takes place on Sunday October 26.
The fun-filled day at Whitby Beach will see competitors run, jog, walk, or skip their way through an explosion of colours as they are doused head-to-toe in different hues along the route.
Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/grace-connolly-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL if you’d like to donate.
The total currently stands at £860.