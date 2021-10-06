Eleven-year-old Madeleine Anscombe, whose dad owns Rob’s School of Motoring, said she was inspired to help “like Captain Tom did for the NHS”.

Maddie said: “During lockdown I wanted to do something kind and helpful as I knew the lockdowns were not easy on people with a lot of people like nurses, doctors and carers working very hard to help people with Covid.

“Also a lot of people lost their jobs due to the virus or had to work less hours or sometimes no hours at all.

Whitby driving instructor Rob Anscombe with Ewan and Maddie.

“I came up with the idea of running a scheme, so that someone deserving could have the opportunity to learn to drive with my dad Rob Anscombe, totally for free, possibly someone who might not have been able to do so without this idea.”

Rob added: “When she first said I had my doubts, but I thought she’s so thoughtful to do it, I can’t really say no.

“Some of the letters we have already received are heartbreaking and you wish you could help all of them.

“To keep it as fair as possible all of the entrants will be put into a hat and we’ll pick one out at random.”

Eskdale School pupil Maddie added: “When it first came up, he said I can’t do that, then the more he thought about it, the more he thought that’s a good idea!”

All you need to do is email [email protected] and nominate somebody who you think deserves this prize.

It will include free driving lessons as well as one free theory test and one free practical test.

You will need to provide the name, address, contact number of the nominated person and the reason why you think they would benefit from this.

Closing date for the applications is Monday October 25.

All the successful applications will be placed into a hat and a winner picked at random.

ROB'S TERMS & CONDITIONS

The chosen candidate will receive free driving lessons either until they pass their practical test or 1 year from their first free lesson (whichever comes first).

Applicants must have a provisional licence and live in a 15-mile radius of the Whitby Abbey.

The candidate MUST be able to be able to get to and from Whitby for their lessons.

No relatives or friends of the proprietor of Rob’s School of Motoring (Robert Anscombe) can apply for this prize (blood relatives and friends deemed at my discretion) to upkeep the integrity of the prize.

Lessons will be given weekly, at 1 hour per lesson, when I am available. No more than 1 hourly lesson per week.

Lessons must be arranged between the hours of 9am-4pm Monday to Friday. (No evening or weekend lessons will be available)

One free theory test will be provided along with theory test help, with Theory Test Pro.

You need to be able to get yourself to and from the theory test centre (the nearest test centre is Scarborough).

If you fail your theory test, your next attempts will need to be paid for by yourself.

One free practical test will be paid for and unless the test centre is not available for any reason, it will be at Whitby test centre.

If you fail the practical test, your next attempts will need to be paid for by yourself.

The prize cannot be redeemed for any monetary value.

Successful applicants will go into a draw and a winner will be chosen at random. Rob’s School of Motoring decision is final.