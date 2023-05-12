The gardens at the hostel are usually only available for guests to enjoy, although members of the public are allowed to visit on Wednesdays when the volunteer gardeners are working.

Live music will be provided by the Hawsker Village Band at 1.30pm and they will be followed by the Whitby Area Concert Band at 2.30pm and Whitby Music Centre String Ensemble at 3.15pm, both ensembles coming from the Whitby Music Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to tour the gardens, with fabulous views of Whitby Abbey to one side and the harbour and town to the other.

Whitby youth hiostel's gardens.

The garden team will be on hand to answer questions, and plants, jams, marmalade and chutneys will be on sale.

The gardens will be open from 1pm – you can also pop into the hostel tea room which will be open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad