Whitby's Airy Hill School bury time capsule to mark King Charles' Coronation

Each class thought carefully about what they would like to be included.

Youngsters added letters to their futures selves, self portraits, books about their days at school and information about their hobbies and favourite toys.

Parents were invited into school to join the children for an afternoon of wider curriculum-based activities in class and to watch the capsule be buried.

Youngsters at Whitby's Airy Hill School bury the time capsule.

This followed a Coronation picnic in May.