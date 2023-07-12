News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's Airy Hill School bury time capsule to mark King Charles' Coronation

Youngsters at Whitby’s Airy Hill School have buried a time capsule to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST

Each class thought carefully about what they would like to be included.

Youngsters added letters to their futures selves, self portraits, books about their days at school and information about their hobbies and favourite toys.

Parents were invited into school to join the children for an afternoon of wider curriculum-based activities in class and to watch the capsule be buried.

Youngsters at Whitby's Airy Hill School bury the time capsule.Youngsters at Whitby's Airy Hill School bury the time capsule.
This followed a Coronation picnic in May.

Some of the information buried by Airy Hill youngsters in the time capsule.Some of the information buried by Airy Hill youngsters in the time capsule.
