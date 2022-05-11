Whitby's Alistair Griffin to release special collection of songs in memory of The Bee Gees' Robin Gibb

Alistair, who grew up in Castleton, has today announced plans to release a collection of songs, both digitally and on CD, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Gibb’s passing.

The collection of songs, described as a tribute to the Bee Gee, will also feature an unreleased track, co-written by Alistair and Robin, called Forever Today.

The tracks will be released on May 16 – ten years after Robin passed away, aged 63, after a courageous cancer battle.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby's Alistair Griffin on stage with Bee Gees legend Robin Gibb.

Alistair first came to the attention of Bee Gees fans in 2003 when Robin was a judge on the BBC’s Fame Academy.

Robin championed him throughout, regularly praising his voice and delivery. In fact, he was so impressed, he invited Alistar - who reached the final of Fame Academy that year - to duet on a re-recording of a Bee Gees song, My Lover’s Prayer.

Released as a double A-side single with Alistair’s own composition Bring It On, it went on to reach Number 5 on the UK singles chart.

Alistair also went on the road with Robin, performing My Lover’s Prayer alongside him on the Magnet Tour of Germany in 2005.

Alistair said: “Getting to work with Robin was an amazing experience - not everyone gets to write with a Bee Gee.

“Forever Today is one of my most treasured songs.

"It’s sat unreleased and unheard for years and now I think it’s time for people to hear it.”

The poignant Forever Today was intended as the title track of a film but, in the end, the director decided not to use it.

Instead, it has remained unreleased and unheard, apart from a demo version teased on Alistair’s Facebook page.