Whitby's Alistair Griffin to release special collection of songs in memory of The Bee Gees' Robin Gibb

Alistair, who grew up in Castleton, has today announced plans to release a collection of songs, both digitally and on CD, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Gibb’s passing.
The collection of songs, described as a tribute to the Bee Gee, will also feature an unreleased track, co-written by Alistair and Robin, called Forever Today.
The tracks will be released on May 16 – ten years after Robin passed away, aged 63, after a courageous cancer battle.
Alistair first came to the attention of Bee Gees fans in 2003 when Robin was a judge on the BBC’s Fame Academy.
Robin championed him throughout, regularly praising his voice and delivery. In fact, he was so impressed, he invited Alistar - who reached the final of Fame Academy that year - to duet on a re-recording of a Bee Gees song, My Lover’s Prayer.
Released as a double A-side single with Alistair’s own composition Bring It On, it went on to reach Number 5 on the UK singles chart.
Alistair also went on the road with Robin, performing My Lover’s Prayer alongside him on the Magnet Tour of Germany in 2005.
Alistair said: “Getting to work with Robin was an amazing experience - not everyone gets to write with a Bee Gee.
“Forever Today is one of my most treasured songs.
"It’s sat unreleased and unheard for years and now I think it’s time for people to hear it.”
The poignant Forever Today was intended as the title track of a film but, in the end, the director decided not to use it.
Instead, it has remained unreleased and unheard, apart from a demo version teased on Alistair’s Facebook page.
But now it’s to get the public airing it deserves – and it’s hoped Bee Gees fans will rally behind this collector’s item as Robin’s wonderful words and music are heard again.