Whitby's Apollo Players auditioning for Treasure Island panto - how you can take part
Whitby’s Apollo Players is auditioning for its 51st pantomime production, Treasure Island.
There is a welcome evening on Monday September 12, from 7pm to 9pm, where you can meet the production team, find out about the parts available, how the team works and what you’ll need to do to be part of the show.Any potential new members aged 14 and under wishing to come along should be accompanied by a parent/carer/adult to the welcome evening.
There will also be principal part auditions on Monday September 19, 7pm-9pm and on Wednesday September 21, 7pm to 8pm, followed on that day by chorus and music auditions, 8pm to 9.30pm.
All sessions will take place in the main hall at Whitby Sixth Form (old Caedmon School).
No previous stage experience is required.
New members must be 12 years old by September 1.
You can email [email protected] if you’re interested in joining the Apollo Players’ backstage team.