Whitby's Artisan Quarter projects lands Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund cash support

A Whitby project which will see parts of the town centre transformed into an artisan quarter, is among the lucky recipients of funding committed by the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Skaith has announced the successful projects chosen for Phase Two of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund.

The first phase of the fund launched in February with 20 projects receiving targeted investment, designed to revitalise high streets across York and North Yorkshire, supporting them to broaden their appeal to both residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Skaith has now committed a further £1.7m across 19 successful projects to boost the resilience of town centres and high streets across the region.

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith.

One successful project in Whitby, Flowergate and Beyond: Whitby's Artisan Quarter, led by Flash Company Arts CIC, received funding to transform historic high streets into a vibrant, inclusive Artisan Quarter through culture, community, enterprise and collaboration.

Rebecca Denniff from Flash Company Arts, said: “We are thrilled that our submission for the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund has been successful.

"This opportunity will help us to kick-start local enterprise, connect businesses and spark new ideas that bring renewed energy to our beautiful heritage streets, transforming them into a vibrant Artisan Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the coming months, we’ll be working collaboratively with partners and local people to tell the stories of our place, celebrate what makes it special, and create new events, festivals and community days that bring people together.

"We can’t wait to celebrate the wonderful and unique character of Flowergate and Beyond!”

Another project, Kirkbymoorside Town Brand and Town History Trail, will see the creation of a new town brand and a history trail, boosting Kirkbymoorside’s identity, accessibility and appeal for residents, visitors and local businesses.

A delighted Jean Illingworth for Kirkbymoorside Community Support Group said: “Kirkbymoorside is described as a ‘hidden gem’ and is often overlooked, sandwiched as it is between Helmsley and Pickering, and we want to put it on the map, to sustain the independent shops and businesses in the town and boost the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Skaith added: "High streets are constantly changing, but when we back our high streets, they will thrive and become hubs for our communities again.”

Phase three of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund is set to open in November.