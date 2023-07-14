Whitby's Beer and Spirits Con is back - this time with a five-day festival

The beer festival, at Whitby’s Chapel on the Hill, on Brunswick Street, is being run in partnership with The Esk Vaults, from August 24 to 28, finishing with a bang on the Bank Holiday Monday.

The festival itself will showcase some of the best craft beer Yorkshire, the UK and the world has to offer, including Whitby Brewery and Brew York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a special brew - Whitby Beer & Spirits Con Pale Ale – will be made especially for the event.

Raising a glass in front of the stained glass!

Craig Hodgkinson from the Green Dragon Ale House, said: “We'll be having up to 16 beers on at once and between 30 to 40 different beers rotating over the course of the festival.

"We'll also have a dedicated spirits bar with some of the best whiskies, rums and spirits the world has to offer, all sourced by own master spirit expert Mick, also all the gins on offer will be from the fabulous Whitby Distillery.

"There will also be food on throughout the event by the in-house cafe at Chapel on the Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If last year is anything to go by, this plans to be a great event.”

The last Whitby Beer and Spirits Con at Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street.

Mr Hodgkinson is calling for people to rally round and support the event, offering a "beacon of hope” for festival-goers.

"Many of the local beer festivals this year have either stopped, like Beer Town in Malton, or had to reduce their scale massively like York Beer Festival, so it's a hard time for festivals this year,” he said.

The festival is a ticketed event (£5) and you can buy entry on the door on any day of the festival - that gets you into all the days of the festival, a free branded festival glass which you use for your drinks, as well as a few beer tokens to get you started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium tickets are also available on the website for £25 - they buy you everything the normal ticket does, just more beer tokens as well as your very own festival t-shirt.