Whitby's Beer O'Clock micropub to hold charity fundraiser in memory of Dr Stephen Quinn

A charity fundraiser is to take place in Whitby on Saturday November 18 to raise money for the Wellbeing of Women charity in remembrance of Whitby doctor, Stephen Quinn.

Stephen Quinn.

Stephen was a leading consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist who grew up and went to school in the Whitby area, who sadly passed away earlier this year aged 46.

The event at Beer O’Clock micropub on Flowergate will open with songs by vintage singer Claire Louise, also featuring music from Tom Kowalski, singing a selection of hits from the Rat Pack classics, 60s and 70s hits to modern pop songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can go in and buy curry pasties, local community produce and baking to make a contribution and celebrate the life and achievements of Dr Quinn.

Organisers of the event said: “He certainly left the world a better place than he found it.”