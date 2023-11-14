Whitby's Beer O'Clock micropub to hold charity fundraiser in memory of Dr Stephen Quinn
Stephen was a leading consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist who grew up and went to school in the Whitby area, who sadly passed away earlier this year aged 46.
The event at Beer O’Clock micropub on Flowergate will open with songs by vintage singer Claire Louise, also featuring music from Tom Kowalski, singing a selection of hits from the Rat Pack classics, 60s and 70s hits to modern pop songs.
You can go in and buy curry pasties, local community produce and baking to make a contribution and celebrate the life and achievements of Dr Quinn.
Organisers of the event said: “He certainly left the world a better place than he found it.”
The fundraiser is set to get under way at 3pm.