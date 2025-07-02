Whitby's Benson Stage Academy pair enjoy success in teaching exams

Two students from Whitby’s Benson Stage Academy are celebrating after gaining teaching qualifications following recent examinations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Emmerson gained a double Teaching qualification in Freestyle and Street Dance with UKA Dance.

Josh started his training at the Benson Stage Academy from the age of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He firstly studied Freestyle then added Ballet, Tap, Street and Musical Theatre to his portfolio, gaining multiple Distinctions in all his genres of dance.

Benson Stage Academy's Mia Clews and Josh Emmerson with their certificates.

The Associate Freestyle and Licentiate Street (Higher qualification in teaching) examinations consisted of a full written portfolio, CV, History, Choreography, Warm up and Cool down, Anatomy, Musical knowledge, Health and Safety, Child Protection, common faults and their corrections, as well as a full practical demonstration of all components.

Karen Aqid conducted both professional examinations for Josh, and the reports that Josh received were outstanding in every aspect.

Josh was trained for both examinations by Julia Trillo-Howard (Principal) and Abbey Emmerson (Teacher) at the Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh currently teaches two Street classes at the Academy, as he first qualified with the UKA as an Associate in 2018.

The Licentiate is a higher teaching qualification consisting of a much higher study and knowledge of the subject.

Miss Julia and Miss Abbey said Josh was “an inspiration and a great teaching asset to all at the Academy” and wish him every success in his dance career in the future.

Mia Clews gained an Associate Teaching Diploma in Freestyle dance with UKA Dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia began her training at the Academy from the age of seven.

She has studied various genres of dance including Ballet, Tap, Freestyle, Lyrical, Jazz and Musical Theatre, gaining many distinction marks along the way.

The examination consisted of a full written portfolio, CV, History, Choreography, Warm up and Cool down, Anatomy, Health and Safety, Musical knowledge, Child protection, common faults and their corrections, as well as a full practical demonstration.

Mia was trained by the academy’s Julia Trillo-Howard (Principal) and Abbey Emmerson (Teacher).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Julia said Mia was “a fine example and inspiration to all pupils at the Benson Stage Academy” and that “she has shown dedication and hard work to reach her first teaching Diploma with UKA Dance.”

Mia is currently studying for her next Associate Teaching Diploma in Classical Ballet which she is hoping to take early next year.

Mia also assists Miss Julia in Ballet and Lyrical/Jazz classes taking place throughout the week, as well as assisting Miss Abbey in some of the Freestyle classes.

This has all been a crucial part of her training to become a Teacher, and a vital part of preparation leading up to the examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The examination was conducted by Karen Aqid who gave Mia an excellent report on all sections of the examination.

Miss Julia and Miss Abbey commented that Mia will be a great teaching asset to the Academy, wishing her the best in her future dance career.