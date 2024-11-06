Whitby's Benson Stage Academy students excel in UKA Dance examinations
Principal Julia Trillo-Howard congratulates all pupils on their great achievements and thanks teachers Abbey, Josh and Tilly for their help and hard work in preparation for the examinations.
FULL RESULTS
Examiner Collette Tyler from Bridlington.
Ballet Princess Award
Maggie-May Garrity.
Ballet Intro 1
Commended: Ryleigh Lonsdale; highly commended: Ivy Booth, Isla Peoples, Eliana Storr.
Ballet Pre Bronze
Commended: Felicity Gough, Bonnie Lilley, Bonnie Locker; highly commended: Skye Brennan, Hannah Gaskin, Scarlett Parkin.
Ballet Laurel Award
Honours: Bliss Powell, Lily Sedman; distinction: Emily Britton, Mia Clews, Jodi Edmond.
Ballet Gold Star 1
Honours: Tomasina Daynes-Hall, Leah Storr; distinction: Amber Clews, Mia Clews, Tilly-Lou Noble.
Regulated Ballet Grade 3
Merit: Harlow Lonsdale (78), Shae Peoples (77), Isla Weatherill (64); distinction: Sophie Stringer (84)
Regulated Ballet Grade 4
Merit: Erin Cooper (72), Vienna Dowson (66), Scarlett Moore (78); distinction: Maiya Shaw (84), Maisy Storr (89), Chloe Stringer (89), Romy White (81).
Regulated Ballet Grade 7
Merit: Ellie Peirson (75); distinction: Emily Britton (94), Grace Brown (81), Isla Chisholm (85), Jodi Edmond (93), Eva Jones (87), Jim Peirson (86), Bliss Powell (86), Rebecca Stephenson (92), Lily Sedman (92).
Jazz Pre Bronze
Commended: Skye Brennan; highly commended: Hannah Gaskin, Bonnie Lilley.
Jazz Gold Seal medallion
Highly commended: Vienna Dowson, Mia Dryden, Harlow Lonsdale; honours: Scarlett Moore, Sophie Stringer; distinction: Viviann Cole, Maisy Storr, Chloe Stringer.
Regulated Jazz Grade 6
Merit: Erin Cooper (62), Ellie Peirson (77), Bliss Powell (71), Romy White (76); distinction: Isla Chisholm (83), Jodi Edmond (91), Eva Jones (89), Lily Sedman (83).
Regulated Jazz Grade 7
Merit: Mia Clews (78); distinction: Amber Clews (86), Abbey Emmerson (91).
Tap One Dance badge
Maggie-May Garrity.
Tap Intro 1
Commended: Ryleigh Lonsdale, Eliana Storr; highly commended: Ivy Booth, Isla Peoples.
Tap Intro 2
Commended: Skye Brennan, Bonnie Locker; highly commended: Hannah Gaskin, Bonnie Lilley.
Tap Gold Seal medallion
Commended: Vienna Dowson; highly commended: Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Moore, Sophie Stringer; honours: Maisy Storr, Chloe Stringer.
Tap Gold Bar 3
Honours: Jodi Edmond, Ellie Peirson, Bliss Powell, Leah Storr; distinction: Emily Britton, Amber Clews, Eva Jones, Lily Sedman.
Tap Gold Star 2
Honours: Mia Clews; distinction: Abbey Emmerson, Tilly-Lou Noble.
Freestyle Intro 1
Commended: Joey Breckon, Kian Thai.
Freestyle Gold Seal medallion
Commended: Grace Anderson; highly commended: Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Parkin, Trixie Weatherill; honours: Ivy Draper, Shae Peoples.
Freestyle Gold Bar 3
Honours: Mia Dryden, Hanna Luksha, Scarlett Moore, Maisy Storr; distinction: Viviann Cole, Erin Cooper, Grace Nagy.
Freestyle Gold Star 2
Distinction: Emily Britton, Isla Chisholm, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson, Jim Peirson, Romy White.
Freestyle Gold Star 3
Honours: Mia Clews, Sidonie Inglis; distinction: Amber Clews, Leah Storr.
Street Silver Bar medal
Highly Commended: Mia Dryden, Harlow Lonsdale; honours: Maizie Anderson; distinction: Maisy Storr, Sophie Stringer.
Street Gold Seal medallion
Honours: Viviann Cole, Erin Cooper, Hanna Luksha, Scarlett Moore; distinction: Chloe Stringer.
Street Gold Bar 3
Distinction: Grace Brown, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson, Bliss Powell, Romy White.
Street Gold Star 3
Distinction: Tomasina Daynes-Hall, Jim Peirson.
Musical Theatre Gold Bar 3
Highly Commended: Mia Dryden; honours: Viviann Cole, Erin Cooper; distinction: Scarlett Moore.
Musical Theatre Gold Star 2
Highly Commended: Mia Clews, Romy White; honours: Emily Britton, Isla Chisholm, Amber Clews, Jodi Edmond, Ellie Peirson; distinction: Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Jim Peirson.
Musical Theatre Grade 5
Highly Commended: Jodi Edmond, Romy White; honours: Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Jim Peirson.
Musical Theatre Grade 8
Honours: Abbey Emmerson.
