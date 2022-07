The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of a crowd of more than 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Mead, 27, whose family live in Hinderwell, near Whitby, went off injured in the second half but celebrated with her England team-mates as football finally came home.

Mead won the golden boot for her six tournament goals, edging out Germany's Alexandra Popp - who was also on six goals but got injured in the final warm-up - for her three assists.